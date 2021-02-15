FARIBAULT — Dwight Sanford Degen, 67, of Faribault, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Milestone Assisted Living.
Memorial services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (visitation at 1:30) with the Reverend Paul Rieger, officiating.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Dwight, the son of Edward Henry and Maxine Orvetta (Cheney) Degen was born on May 18, 1953 in Northfield. He graduated from Faribault Senior High School in 1971, and from technical college for marine and small engine repair in 1973. He was a master mechanic and worked as a maintenance man for many years, obtaining his boiler's license in 1985.
Dwight loved the outdoors. He loved the fur trading era and annually attending the Big Island Rendezvous, hunting, fishing and trapping. Dwight had many talents and enjoyed working with metal, leather and woodcarving. Spending time with his friends and family was very important to him.
Dwight was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2010. He lived his whole life on the family farm until moving to Milestone Senior Living in 2018.
Survivors include his son, Shane (Christine), granddaughter Josephine (Joey) Degen, all of Green Bay, WI; brother, Harvey (Jill) Degen of Owatonna; nephews, Dustin (Jamie) Degen and their children Joseph and Elizabeth, Kyle Degen, Kerry (Toni) Degen and their daughters Amelia and Savannah; other special family members, Jean, Chele, and Alisa DeRider and Don Whitehead; cousins, Royce, Lyndon and Bonnie Code; many other cousins, and friends.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Maxine.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.
Memorials are preferred to "Hunt of a Lifetime" PO Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
The family also offers our great appreciation to Milestone and Brighton Hospice for their loving care of Dwight. Special thanks also to Lynda Boudreau.