FARIBAULT — Veronica M. Joachim, age 96, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at New Perspective Senior Living, Faribault.
Private funeral services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Veronica M., the daughter of George and Lillian (Mueller) Kinzel was born on June 11, 1924 in Highlands, NJ. She married Kenneth G. Joachim on January 19, 1946, in Highlands, NJ. Ken preceded her in death on August 29, 1994. She was formerly employed by the Faribault Regional Center for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Jean (and Dennis) Mensing of Lonsdale; four grandchildren, Aaron (and Chrissy) Mensing, Tessa Harmon, Matthew (and Laurie) Mensing and Nicole (and Mike) Rabehl; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth; two sons, George in 1962 and Robert in 2011; and one grandson in law, Sam Harmon.
Memorials may be directed to donor's choice.
