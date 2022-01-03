FARIBAULT, MN — Susan Root, 64, of Faribault, passed away December, 26, 2021, at her home in Owatonna. She was born on November 5, 1957, to Richard and Elinor Root in Waterloo Iowa.
Sue had four children who she loved dearly. Jesse Halley of Faribault, MN, Toby Halley of Duluth, MN, Robert Abrams of West Concord, MN and Magdaline Abrams of Waterville, MN.
Susan was a firm believer in the Lord. She spent a lot of time doing various activities at churches. On her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo with her friends, playing dice, art projects, listening to music, spending time with family and helping others.
Sue is survived by her children Jesse, Toby, Robert, and Magdaline, her grandchildren Kayleigh, Avery, Mylah, Serenity, Lorenzo Jr., MiKaiya, MiKayli, Tamarlus Jr. Her siblings Jane Smith, Steven Root, Terry Root, and Michael Root and her mother Elinor Root.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard Root and sister Sandy Root.
Funeral services will be held with immediate family in Waterloo, Iowa.