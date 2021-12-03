Thomas H. Tom Schmidt

FARIBAULT — Thomas "Tom" Schmidt, age 83, of Faribault, passed away on December 2, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Elden Eklund officiating. Private interment will be held at Maple Lawn Cemetery at a later date.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home on for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Thomas H., was born on April 24, 1938, to Wallace and Irene (Mathis) Schmidt in Faribault. While in 2nd grade at Lincoln Elementary School, his mother passed away, his father later married Beatrice Helen Schmidt in 1949.
Tom graduated from Faribault High School in 1956, where he played full back on the Faribault football team. Tom joined the U.S. Army in 1957 and received an honorable discharge in January of 1959.
On August 8, 1959, Tom was united in marriage to Nancy Goar in Minneapolis. They made their home on 8th Avenue S. W., Faribault, where they raised two children, Kristine and Susan.
Tom was in the first graduating class for carpentry at the newly built Vo-Tech School in Faribault. He then went on to work construction in the metro area before becoming the building official for the City of Faribault, a position he held for 25 years.
In 1987, Tom began building their retirement home on Cannon Lake. For 33 years they have enjoyed watching the early morning sunrises at this quiet, serene spot.
Tom's passion was fishing, especially with his younger brother, Frank and grandson, Julian "Buck". Planning a garden was also a must in the spring, especially the great tomatoes he grew.
Traveling with Nancy's Goar cousins was also a highlight of retirement and they had several overseas trips to other countries.
Tom said a few days ago, "I've had a good life" and with the exception of cancer issues, he has. He was a humble guy; good with his hands at building and fixing things.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy; his children, Kristine Schmidt of Mt. Ranch, CA and Susan (and Curtis) Meehl of Faribault; one much loved grandson, Julian Meehl of Rochester; one brother, Francis "Frank" (and Kay) Schmidt of Owatonna; nieces and nephews, Mark, Ruth, Andrew and Marnie; other relatives; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene; father, Wallace; step-mother, Helen; two siblings, Carol Henderson and Richard Schmidt.
Many thanks to the Hospice caregivers, especially Barb, who always made him smile. Also, thanks to the old friends and neighbors who visited him in his last weeks. Bless you.
