Georgianna Marie Lee

FARIBAULT — Georgianna M. Lee, age 91, of Faribault, died on January 23, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living, Faribault.
Funeral services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on February 9, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Henry L. Doyle, officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home on Monday, February 8, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. and also for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Georgia, the daughter of Clarence and Evelyn Squier, was born on February 10, 1929 in Faribault. She married Harold Keilen and had nine children while living in Dundas. They divorced, and later Georgia married Richard Lee and had two more children. Georgia was employed at the Faribault Regional Center and she also owned and operated Northside Boarding Home, Faribault.
Georgia loved spending time with her family and friends, caring for her flowers, bird watching, and her annual trip to Donahues's Greenhouse to see all the beautiful choices. She also enjoyed many summers at lake homes on Cannon and French Lake, playing cards and occasional trips to a casino. Georgia lived most of her life in Faribault and two years in Florida.
She is survived by her children, Mike (and Carol) Keilen of Faribault, Harold (and Jeanette ) Keilen of Faribault, Steve Keilen of Fergus Falls, Debra Hovland (and special friend, George Cordes) of Faribault, Doug Keilen of Faribault, Kevin (and Linda) Keilen of Faribault, Tim (and Nita) Keilen of Nerstrand, Brian (and Joan) Keilen of Austin, TX, Tracy (and Larry) Tarabocchia of Brooklyn Park and Kerry (and Scott) Kysylyczyn of Rochester; 19 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Lee; her former husband, Harold Keilen; one son, Jon Keilen; one grandson, Johny Keilen; daughter in law, Sharon Keilen; and sister and brother in law, Elaine and John Wallgreen.
