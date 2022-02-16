FARIBAULT — Gerald W. "Jerry" Schmitz, age 86, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 14, 2022, at his home.
Gerald William, the son of Fred and Edith (Ray) Schmitz was born on March 28, 1935, at his family home in Forest Township, Rice County. He attended Faribault High School. On July 6, 1957, he was united in marriage to Janice Fihn at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Jerry began working as a mechanic at Lockwood Auto and then was hired to be the manager at Jerry's Plaza 66 and earned the Good Neighbors Award from Phillip's 66. Later he managed the Gulf Gas Station and finished his career at Gallea Transfer as a truck mechanic.
Jerry loved working and tinkering on his two old cars, a '37 Chevy and '53 Chevy. He would always say those were his two old girls that didn't talk back to him. He also loved telling jokes. If you would ask him how he was he would say, "Fine like wine and so divine"!. He was very handy and could fix anything. He bowled for many years with the Phillip's 66 Team and also enjoyed gardening and canning what he grew. Family was very important to Jerry, and he enjoyed any time spent with them. He was a member of the Faribault Aerie 1460 Fraternal Order of Eagles since 1965.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Schmitz; by his son, Brad & Lisa Schmitz and their children, Tanner and Mara Schmitz; by three daughters, Becky Zabinski and her children, Kelly & Parker Schendzielos and their children, Connor, Kali and Walker, and Kari Zabinski; Sheri & Tim Wagner and their children, Josh Wagner and special friend Sydney, and Parker Wagner; Stacy Kruger and her son, Braden; by his brother, Donald Schmitz; by sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Dennis Schwartz; by sister-in-law, Beverly Schmitz and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred & Edith Schmitz, grandson, William Thomas Wagner, brother, Fred Schmitz Jr., sisters, Elnora Lundell and Florence Borwege and brother and sister-in-law, Roger Borwege and Lorraine Schmitz.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Cory Rohlfing officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Jerry's obituary page.
Memorial visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to Bethlehem Academy High School in memory of Jerry.
The family would like to thank all of Jerry's caregivers, Tanner Schmitz, DeDe Howie and the whole team at Allina Hospice for the special care that was given to Jerry and a special thank you to Sr. Kathleen Hayes and Donna Reuvers for their spiritual guidance.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
