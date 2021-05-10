FARIBAULT — Clarence W. Borchardt, age 95, of Faribault and formerly of North Morristown died on Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home.
Private graveside services will be held at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Clarence, the son of Walter and Lydia (Krause) Borchardt was born on July 22, 1925 in Morristown. He married Phyllis VanThomme Leiven on January 7, 1978. He farmed in the North Morristown area.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; one daughter Laurie Oliver of Faribault; grandchildren, Tim Oliver, Jason Fuller, Tami Oliver, Tony Oliver and Nick Leiven; great grandchildren, Noah Oliver, Vincent Fuller, Angelina Gideo, Bella Gideo and Deagon Oliver.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; one son, James Leiven and one sister, Bernice Leib.