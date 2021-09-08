Jeannine Bongers

FARIBAULT — Jeannine M. Bongers, age 87 of Faribault, MN passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the District One Hospital in Faribault following a brief illness.
Jeannine Marie, the daughter of Walter and Gladys (Ennis) LaCroix was born on September 16, 1933 in Faribault. She attended Faribault High School and graduated with the class of 1952. On August 20, 1952 she was united in marriage to John "Jack" Bongers at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. Jack preceded her in death on August 13, 1991. After raising four children on their farm, Jeannine began working as the head cook at Sacred Heart Catholic School and later was also the cook at the Faribault Senior Center, now Buckham West. Jack and Jeannine also owned and operated the Twin Oaks Night Club from 1966 to 1973. Jeannine also found the time and energy to play softball, volleyball and bowling. She enjoyed euchre card parties with her family and friends and continued her days of euchre organizing at Mill City Senior Living. Her faith was very important and she attended Mass until rosary and services on TV fulfilled her needs. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, making sloppy joes and "Florida Buns".
She is survived by her children, Bill Bongers and Barb Fehn of Faribault, Roger (Jayne) Bongers of Faribault, Barb (Jon) Alexander of Seattle, WA and Susan (Mike) Batchelder of Faribault; by nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; by her siblings, Shirley Rynda of Montgomery, MN and Clayton LaCroix of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Gladys LaCroix, husband, grandson, Andrew Bongers, son-in-law, Tom Ingram and special friend Leonard Trahan.
The Family would like to thank the staff at Mill City Senior Living and District One Hospital third floor staff for the wonderful care that was given to Jeannine during this time.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault. Interment will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Jeannine's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday for one hour prior to services. Jeannine's family requests that anyone attending please wear a mask to the visitation and funeral. Thank you for your understanding.
