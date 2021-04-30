KILKENNY — Nancy Creger, 86, of rural Kilkenny, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at her home April 29, 2021. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 4 from 4pm -7pm at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. An open house Celebration of Life will take place May 22 at the family farm beginning at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. 507-357-6116. www.schoenbauerfuneralhome.com
