WEST CONCORD — Lloyd "Pat" Kern of rural Steele County died February 23, 2022, at his son's home in Faribault. Mass of Christian Burial is set for Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Medford. Friends may greet the family on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Medford Funeral Home. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm at the funeral home on Monday. The visitation continues on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, starting at 10:00 am at the Medford Funeral Home followed by a procession to the church at 10:45 am.
Lloyd was born April 29, 1932, in Walcott Township, Rice County, the son of Nicholas and Mary (Voegele) Kern. He attended Prairieville Country School in Rice County. Pat was united in marriage to Doris M. Schuler on June 14, 1951, at Christ the King Church in Medford. The couple made their home in the northeast corner of Steele County where they farmed. Pat farmed all his life and harvested his last crop in 2021 at the age of 89.
Pat was a member of the Medford Knights of Columbus, Grand Knight in 1978, and helped organize the K of C Auction for many years. He was a member of the Owatonna Elk's and Eagles and also a member of several boards that included AMPI, Moland Creamery, and Merton Township Board. Pat's philosophy in life was, "I was an agricultural engineer all my life -- I started with nothing and have most of it left". Pat's hobbies included socializing, polka music, traveling the world, and also playing bumper pool in the farmers vs cities bumper pool tournament.
Pat is survived by his six children: Jerome (Lorinda) Kern of West Concord, Marilyn (Trish Moudry) Kern of Mendota Heights, Darold (Bonnie) Kern of Colorado Springs, CO, Barbara (Alcid) DeMars of Apple Valley, Allen (Bonita) Kern and Carol (Fiancé Mal Galusha), both of Faribault; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Pat was preceded in death by his wife Doris in 2012, grandson Adam, two brothers and three sisters.