Ronald Paul Melchert

MORRISTOWN — Ronald P. Melchert, age 76, of Morristown, died on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus in Rochester.
Memorial services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, North Morristown on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Juan Palm officiating. Memorial visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion, Post #149, Morristown.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Ronald Paul was born on December 8, 1944, the son of Edgar and Hilda (Bauer) Melchert in Morristown. He married Patricia Heacock on October 16, 1970, at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Morristown. Ron proudly served in the US Army National Guard for 33 years and was previously employed by Morristown Feed Mill, Fahning Supply and Despatch Industries as a shear operator. Ron enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and all sports. Ron was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed watching and participating in the Special Olympics.
Survivors include his wife, Pat; children, Jerry (and Pamela) Melchert of Faribault, Craig Melchert of Morristown, Dale (and Chrissy) Melchert of Morristown, Tammy Melchert of Kasota, Pam (and Steve) Saxon of Noblesville, IN and Brenda (and Rick) Potter of Deltona, FL; 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Lowell (and Debbie) Melchert and Jean Melchert both of Faribault; other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Hilda Melchert and daughter in law, Jackie Melchert.
