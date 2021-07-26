WHITE BEAR LAKE — Went to Our Heavenly Father on 07/17/2021

Visitation will be at Mueller Memorial Lake Mortuary, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake, on August 12th from 5-8PM. A mass will be held at 12:00 PM, August 13th, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Mueller Memorial Lake Mortuary. Memorials preferred to St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. We will deeply miss Mom's sense of humor, advice and zest for life.

