FARIBAULT — Joyce M. Brazil, age 82, of Faribault, MN passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her home following an extended illness.
Joyce Monica was born on November 11, 1938 in Faribault to Luverne and Clara (Linster) Nordmeier. She graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1956. Joyce was united in marriage to Kenneth Brazil on September 10, 1960 in Faribault. She worked at Genova Products for over 20 years until her retirement. Joyce volunteered at St. Patrick's Church in Shieldsville for many years. She would often help Ken around the farm and enjoyed planting her flower gardens. Most of all, Joyce cherished her time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed coffee with her close friends and their travels together.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Brazil of Faribault; five children, Kevin Brazil of Faribault, Kathy Brazil of Minneapolis, MN, Kris Brazil (Todd Trembly), Karen Nigon (Mark), and Keith Brazil (Jean), all of Faribault; 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild and one on the way; her sister, Judy Bauer (Jerome) of Medford, MN; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luverne and Clara; and siblings, John Nordmeier, Joan Kust, and Jeanette Craig.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road, Faribault with Fr. Tom Niehaus, pastor, officiating. Private family interment will be at the St. Patrick's Cemetery in Shieldsville. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the service through a link found on Joyce's obituary page.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville and on Monday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
