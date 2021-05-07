FARIBAULT — Eli S. Jandro, age 71, of Faribault, MN, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at his home following a brief battle with cancer.
Eli Steven was born on September 6, 1949 in Faribault to Edward and Elizabeth (Vandeputte) Jandro. He was raised in Faribault and attended Faribault High School. He was married to Joyce Roehrick on November 30, 1968. They divorced in 1975. Eli was together with his longtime companion Nancy Craig for 41 years. He worked as a machinist for over 30 years with Owatonna Tool Co. In his retirement, Eli continued his machinist skills making custom parts out of his garage. He loved classic cars and proudly built and restored a 1936 Ford and a 1947 Chevy. He enjoyed driving cars fast, playing cards, hunting, fishing, and learning computers. Eli also enjoyed their annual family vacations, and his June trips to Texas to go shark fishing.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Nancy Craig of Faribault; children, Stacy Chester (Greg) of Texas, Tammy Bell (Patrick) of Texas, David Craig (Anna) of Faribault, and Zachery Jandro of Faribault; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Lois Malecha, Tom Jandro (Phyllis), Elizabeth Mullenberg, Diane Rech, and Joe (Sandy) Jandro, all of Faribault; sisters-in-law, Betty Jandro, Pat Jandro, Ramona Jandro, all of Faribault and Edith Jandro of Owatonna; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Elizabeth; brothers, Stanley, Cyril, Wally, Howard, Roger, Dale, and Fred Jandro; brothers-in-law, George Mullenberg, Jerald Malecha, and James Rech; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Jandro and Patricia Jandro.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the service through a link on Eli's obituary page.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
