FARIBAULT — Raymond W. Berge, age 49 of Faribault, MN passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Robbinsdale Villa in Robbinsdale, MN.
Raymond Wayne was born on April 18, 1972 to Stephen and Donna Rae (Heyer) Berge at District One Hospital in Faribault. He was the first born child and grandchild of the family. Hence the name Raymond Wayne to honor both grandfathers. He entered the world and brought joy and pride to many and the joy continued.
Although Raymond attended school in Faribault he chose to graduate with the first class of the combined WEM of 1991. Where he played football, basketball and baseball while living on his grandpa Heyer's farm with family. Raymond attended school in Albert Lea after graduation for a short time and then decided to come back home. His first job was at Jerome Foods in the packaging department and was there till the plant shut down. He then worked for a short time at Ryt Way and IFP and then returning to Faribault Foods which he had previously worked in the summer months. For the next 17 plus years he worked at the main plant and then transferred out to the distribution area where his main job was as a forklift driver. Being a loyal employee Raymond worked many long hours and always put in extra time when needed. He took his work very seriously, but after an injury and surgery Raymond would find this his last job.
When not working you could find him with his friends. No one in particular, just many. Although he was not a drinker, Ray would "hangout" at the softball fields in Faribault, Grandpa Al's, the Signature, Bashers, Boxers or wherever there was a good band or where his friends were. When moving to Golden Meadows for the last five years his friends increased. He loved to "pick on people" and he got it right back. You could hear his distinct laugh no matter where he went and his phrase "get to work". He loved people and people loved him. His friend Kelly told us he was honored to be a friend to Raymond. But more he loved his family and his seven nephews were his pride and joy and he would do anything for them and they loved "Uncle Ray". And then there was Jake his Labrador who was his constant companion. Not sure who loved who more.
Raymonds family was his life. His grandpa Heyer was so proud of him and Raymond spent many days at the family farm. If grandpa Heyer had lived more than nine years of Raymond's life he surely would have been a farmer.
It has been such an honor to be part of his life's journey. He gave so much of himself to his family, extended family and his many friends. To coin a phrase "Everybody loved Raymond". In his last days he was diagnosed with a malignant frontal brain tumor. Not being with family was hard on him. He was at Abbott Northwestern Hospital for 21 days and then transferred to Robbinsdale Villa for 22 days. Then he slept peacefully away to join his Dad, Stephen, grandparents, Raymond and Eleanore "Pat" Heyer and Wayne and LaDonna Berge, uncles, aunts, cousins who he cherished and of course Jake will be joining them.
Raymond is sadly survived by his mother, Donna Rae, brother Michael (Kari), sister, Victoria Berge, nephews, Logan Swanson, Nolan, Tristan, Alexander, Neya'Miah, Chayton and Talon Berge; uncles, Mark and Tracey Berge and Dean and Cat Berge; aunts, Debra (Mike) Kelly, Cheryl Berge and Michelle (Jeff) Turner and many aunts, cousins and friends.
He was always ready to go to any family occasion and his mother will miss her companion. They spent many fair trips, casino runs and going out to eat. And his "Yes Mother" when he was told to do something by her.
For his short life we are proud to say he was good and will be missed.
Services will be held in the spring in Faribault.
