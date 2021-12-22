Sheila Hanley

EDINA — Sheila A. Hanley, age 75, entered eternal life on December 18, 2021, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN. Sheila was born on September 1, 1946, in Faribault, MN, the daughter of James and Agatha (Shaughnessy) Hunt. She married William "Bill" Hanley on August 30, 1969, in St. Louis Park, MN. She is survived by her three children, Margaret (Mark) Salatino, Brendan (Ploy) Hanley, and Kevin (Mary) Hanley; seven grandchildren, Caleb, Daniel, Ryan, Noah, Luke, Mira and Asher; and sister, Mary Ellen Wertzler. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hanley, brother, Bart Hunt, and parents. Our family would like to thank the ICU Team at Fairview Southdale Hospital for their compassion and care for our mother. Visitation Tuesday, December 28, 4-6 PM at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, 3960 Wooddale Ave. S., St. Louis Park. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, December 29, 11AM, with visitation one hour prior to mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6820 St. Patrick's Lane, Edina. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials.
