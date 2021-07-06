Ronald Joseph Ron Wolf

FARIBAULT — Ronald Joseph Wolf, age 92, of Faribault, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
Memorial services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on July 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Rex Longshore officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park with military rites provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ronald Wolf, the son of Herman and Hattie (Borchert) Wolf, was born on July 5th, 1928, in Faribault. He married Betty Heddens on October 7, 1950, in Sauk Rapids. Ronald joined the United States Navy in January 1945 and was Honorably discharged in 1947. Upon his discharge from the U.S. Navy, he attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, where he received his Operating Engineers License. He worked for the State of Minnesota and St. Olaf College before owning and operating Ron's DX in Faribault. Ron spent the last 20 years of his career as Chief operating Engineer for Carleton College.
He is survived by his two children, Brenda Barnholdt of Edina, and Wayne (and Anne) Wolf of Clermont, Fl and three grandchildren, Jacob, Jami, and Christopher Wolf.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; and his son in law, Jim Barnholdt.
Our father was able to live his final years living independently at his home, due in part to the kindnesses, large and small, by many members of the Faribault community. Which includes Community Cafe volunteers meeting him at his door, Co-Op staff pumping his gas and bank team members helping with his checkbook. Special thanks to Sue and Mark Wegner who took him to doctor appointments and too many other acts of kindness to count.
