FARIBAULT — Dr. Warren Johnson, age 76, of Faribault, MN, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Warren Dwight was born on October 14, 1944, in Mankato, MN, to Linell and Sally (Piltingsrud) Johnson. He graduated from Mankato High School with the class of 1963 and St. Olaf College in 1967. Warren graduated from University of Minnesota in 1971 with a doctorate in dental surgery. He was married to Beth Gudmundson on June 3, 1967, in Minneota, MN. Warren owned and operated his own dental practice in Faribault for 47 years caring for numerous patients over the years. He was involved in many organizations including: Sertoma, MN Dental Association and Southeastern District Dental Society (past president), Pheasants Forever, Henry's Helpers at Our Savior's Lutheran Church (past president of the church council), and the Poor Man's Poker Club. Warren enjoyed golfing, pheasant hunting, fishing, and biking. He was an avid reader, rockologist, and enjoyed his time with family at the lake and with friends boating.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Johnson of Faribault; daughter, Staci Bauer (Mike) of Elk River, MN, and their children, Haley and Erica, and daughter, Megan Haapanen (Matthew) of Pleasant Prairie, WI and their children, Reina and Colin; brother, Robert Johnson (Cynthia) of Cedarburg, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Linell and Sally; sister, Ruth Strandquist (Adler); infant brother, Matthew; sister-in-law, Norma Laurier (Francis); and brother-in-law, Courtney Thorson.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault, with Rev. Jeff Sandgren, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at church. Following the memorial service, a celebration of life reception will be held at the Faribault Golf Club, 1700 17th St. NW, Faribault.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ruth's House of Hope in Faribault in memory of Warren.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com