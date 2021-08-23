Paul V. Illg

OWATONNA — Paul Vernon Illg, 93, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at Benedictine Health. Paul was born in Avoca, MN on October 10, 1927 to Joseph and Norma (Broderick) Illg. He grew up in Northfield and attended school until the age of 17 when he enlisted into the Navy during WWII. He served for two years and was honorably discharged in 1946. Paul returned home and graduated from Northfield High School. In 1948 he moved to Owatonna and became an auto mechanic at the Pontiac Garage. He joined the Owatonna Fire Department as a volunteer and began a 44 career with the department. In 1950, he married Dorothy Eustice in Faribault and had 3 children, Jeanne, Mike and Mary Jo. Dorothy died in 1958. In 1961, Paul and Herman Roeker opened P&H Auto on Main Street in Owatonna. Later Herman would retire, and Paul took over the business until he retired in 1998. Paul was known as the "Mayor of Main Street". In 1963, he married Margaret Bock and David, Judy, Sue and Jim joined the family. They were married 33 years before she passed away in 1996.
Paul was proud of his service in the Owatonna fire department, over the 44 years he rose to Assistant Fire Chief and served six months as the Interim Fire Chief. He retired from the department in 1991. He enjoyed restoring an old fire truck engine with Glenn Hale that is on display at the Village of Yesteryear at the Steele County Fairgrounds.
After retiring from the garage, he went to work at HyVee doing various jobs. He enjoyed talking to everyone. It was the highlight of many of his days. He spent many of his later years with special friend Gerry Hake. They loved playing cards, going to festivals, dinner or just spending time with family. Paul began living in Benedictine Nursing Home in 2018.
He was a long-time usher at St. Joseph Church, belonged to the Last Mans Club at American Legion in Faribault, Mn. He was also a member of the Elks, Knights of Columbus, VFW and the American Legion. He attended many Owatonna High School events especially his granddaughters fast pitch softball games. His favorite pastime was fishing trips with his buddies. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, he would never miss a game.
Paul is survived by daughters Jeanne (Tom) Schoenbauer of Faribault, Mary Jo Lindmeier of Dundas; stepdaughter Judy Horecka of Owatonna; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Alberle of Faribault, Rosemary DeWolfe of Lindenhurst, Illinois and Elizabeth (Frank) Dittrich of Clovis, California.
Preceded in death by his parents, his wives, Dorothy and Marge; son, Michael; stepdaughter, Sue; stepsons, Jim and David; son-in-law, Greg Horecka; brothers, Jospeh, Jim and Harold; sisters, Dorothy Paul and Sister Joanna Illg.
Mass of Christian Burial is set for 11:00 AM Thursday August 26, 2021 at St. Joseph Church in Owatonna. Interment will follow with Military rites by Steele County Funeral Unit at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Owatonna. Friends may greet the family from 9:00 to 11:00 AM before the Funeral Mass at church. A Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 9:00 AM at church. For more information or to leave an online condolence visit www.megercares.com