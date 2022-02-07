FARIBAULT — Marian Margaret Anderson, age 75, died on Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date at the Eidskog Lutheran Cemetery, Ortonville.
A memorial visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Marian Margaret, the daughter of Leo and Stella (Heimermann) Smith was born on August 15 1946, in Osage, Iowa. She graduated from high school in Stacyville, Iowa in 1964, Iowa State University - Home Ec. in 1968 and from the University of Minnesota with a Masters of Education degree in Home Ec. Education. For a total of 33 years, Marian worked for the U of M Extension in both Big Stone and Rice counties. She also enjoyed working at Donahue's. On September 6, 1975, Marian was united in marriage to Art Anderson in Ortonville, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2018. Marian was a member of Kiwanis, Faribo 4 Kids, Minnesota Extension Education, Extension Home Economists, Epsilon Sigma Phi and Council of Catholic Women.
Survivors include her siblings, Barb Thome, Dan (Sharon) Smith and Marilyn Lermon; nieces, Lisa Groth, Sheila Kittleson, Kim Bruggeman, Marina Castner, Jenny Carlson, Michelle McCloud, Cheri Britz, Dawn Fryxell, Heather Kunze-LaBrash, Sheri Sheeks and Leslie Sutten; and nephew, Craig Ahrndt.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Art; great nephews, Sam and Adam Bruggeman; brothers in law, Norb Thome and Bob Lermon.