FARIBAULT — Clarice H. Gasner, age 77, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, peacefully at her home near Faribault with her children by her side. A private family service will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home.
Clarice Hosanna Gasner, the daughter of John and Violett (Iverson) Karnes, was born on August 3, 1944, in Austin, MN. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1962. On February 15, 1964, she was united in marriage to Darold L Gasner in Austin and started her family. She began working for Cedar View Nursing home as a CNA; also working in the kitchen and laundry. Clarice enjoyed reading, baking, and playing card and board games. She also enjoyed traveling which sometimes included being on the back of Darold's motorcycle. The highlight of her summers was camping with her family at Cedar Lake. She loved her family and they were her top priority. She was most happy in her role as mom and grandma.
She is survived by her children, Frank (Vickie) Gasner of Kasson, Marlon (Lindsay) Gasner of Storm Lake, IA, Becky (Steve) Wardyn of Faribault; 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Cathi Gasner. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Darold, son Daniel, daughter-in-law Sheryl Gasner, sister Joanne Anton, brothers Ronnie Karnes and Frank Karnes.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Cameron, Amy Selly and the infusion center staff at District One Hospital for their wonderful lifegiving care.