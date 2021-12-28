Leonard Lenny Pankow

FARIBAULT — Leonard August Pankow, 87, died at his home on Monday, December 27th, 2021.
On October 22, 1934, Lenny was born in Keister, Minnesota, to Herbert and Alice Pankow. He had two brothers, Ken and David, and sister Lois. When he was young, Lenny would deliver milk in his wagon for his dad's grocery store in Meridan.
He graduated from Faribault Senior High in 1952, where he was the Senior Class President. Lenny then attended the University of Minnesota from 1952-1954 on a Navy ROTC scholarship. He received a Basic Engineering Certificate and was later discharged from the Navy due to injuries he sustained in an automobile accident.
In 1956, Lenny married the love of his life, Patricia Wheeler, and they were married for 65 years. They were inseparable and were blessed with three children, Linda, Bruce, and Wayne.
Lenny was employed by Northern States Power Company from 1952-1992 and retired as the Superintendent of Planning and Operations, Southwest Region, Winona.
Lenny participated in many civic and volunteer activities as a lifelong volunteer, including the Faribault Safety Council, Faribault Planning Commission, and the Faribault Sertoma Club. He was most proud of his work with the River Bend Nature Center, where he served as both a board member and Chairman of, Land and Facilities Committee.
His love of nature spilled over into his children and grandchildren. There were regular canoe trips to the boundary waters, cross country skiing, fishing, and camping. Also, time relaxing at the cabin in Minong, Wisconsin, making his famous pancakes. That placed nourished his soul.
Lenny was also an avid woodworker and built amazing toys and furniture. There is no woodworking project too challenging for him to handle. He also loved traveling and spending time with his family. You could find him at every hockey and lacrosse game for his grandchildren.
Lenny is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Linda Trammell, Bruce (Joy), and Wayne (Carol); three grandchildren, Vivian, Mitchell, and Chase; brother, David Pankow; and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert; mother, Alice; sister, Lois; and brother, Ken.
Lenny especially will be remembered for his kind spirit and the love of his family. He was a man of great integrity and humility and was selfless in helping others.
A private service will be held for the family in the spring. Donations should be directed to River Bend Nature Center.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.