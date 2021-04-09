EDEN PRAIRIE — Arlene A. Schmitt, age 85, of Eden Prairie, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Hopkins Health Services, Hopkins.
Memorial services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. with the Revered Jan Bodin officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, for one hour prior to the services on Friday.
Arlene Ann, the daughter of Edgar and Clara (Clausen) Paschke, was born July 9, 1934 in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1952. Arlene married Robert Schmitt on November 18, 1978 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, IA.
She is survived by seven children, Jeanne Taylor, Shirley Janke, Kathleen Callaway, Terry (and Chris) Swenson, Barb (and Ken) Lenzen, Sandy (and Guy) Nauman and Steve (and Gladys) Schmitt; 14 grandchildren, Joeana Taylor Schultz, Jessica Carlson, Joshua Taylor, Christopher Janke, Adrian Kuhn, Andrew Nerdahl, Hannah and Timothy Swenson, Stephanie Schmitt, Brianna and Joshua Nauman, Lena Jindra, Joslyn Schmitt and Darien Menyaoui; 10 great grandchildren, including, Logan Schultz; siblings, Dale (Joan) Paschke of Wisconsin and Debra Benjamin of Shamrock, Texas.
She was preceded in death her parents; her husband, Robert; four children, Capri Lamay, Allen Janke, Billy Janke and Sherri Lytle; two brothers, Bernard and James Paschke and a sister, Nancy Janke.
