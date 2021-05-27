FARIBAULT — Kathleen R."Kay" Raskob, age 82 of Faribault, MN passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN following a sudden illness.
Kathleen Rita, the daughter of Oliver and Catherine (Lennon) Wendell was born on May 19, 1939 in Albert Lea, MN. She attended Albert Lea High School and graduated with the class of 1957. On June 27, 1959 she was united in marriage to John Raskob at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea. Kay spent 61 years with the love of her life, John, entertaining, traveling and socializing with friends. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a big supporter of her grandchildren and loved to go watch them participate in their activities with Special Olympics over the years. She was a great wife, mother, and grandmother.
Kay was a homemaker for most of her life but also worked various jobs including the cheese factory in Zumbrota, the bakery in Pine Island and sewing for Princess Toys. Later she enjoyed volunteering with Lutheran Social Services and loved spending time at the Clothes Closet. She enjoyed traveling to Europe with John, playing cards with friends, playing pool, tap dancing, square dancing, line dancing, clogging, ballroom dancing and socializing with the girls.
She is survived by her husband, John Raskob of Faribault; by her children, Greg (Debra) Raskob of Rhode Island and their children, Kyle, Preston and Hailey Raskob, James Raskob of Wisconsin and Andrea Raskob of Rochester and her children, Andrew, Alex and Adam Ward; by her sister, Evelyn Brackey of Albert Lea and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Anna Mae, Maxine and Jeanne.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, Faribault with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Kay's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.