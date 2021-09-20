FARIBAULT — Gaylord S. Fuller, age 73, of Faribault passed away while camping with his family in Mapleton, MN on September 18, 2021, after a second battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Henry L. Doyle, officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
A memorial visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. and also for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
He attended Faribault High School and married Paula Morrow on June 29, 1973 in Faribault. Prior to his retirement, Gaylord was employed for many years as a custodian for the Faribault Public Schools. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, car shows, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Paula; children, Paul (and Kristie) Purfeerst of Waseca, Ryan (and Carrie Love) Fuller of Faribault, Renee Fuller of Owatonna, and Becky (and Jeremiah) Daniels of Faribault; eleven grandchildren, Kyle, Jaycee, Logan, Morgan, Shelby, Gauge, Darren, Zach, Cody, Natalie, Haylie; one great grandson, River; siblings, Dennis (and Mary) Fuller, Susan (and Jay) Hubbard, Nancy (and Larry Schrader) Kelly, Dianne (and Doug) Swedin, Patty Fuller, Brenda (and Mike) Felix; Dawn (and Elton Brown) Fuller; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends including his lifelong friend Mike Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith H. Sr. and Dolores (Zabel) Fuller; one brother and sister-in-law, Keith Jr. and Rita Fuller; and one grandchild, Noah.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.