FARIBAULT — Thomas P. Heaslip, age 60, of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2022.
Thomas Patrick was born on June 25, 1961, in Duluth, MN, to Paul and Helen (Curry) Heaslip. He graduated from Esko High School in 1979. Tom was married to Suzanne Lahti on August 9, 1982, in Apple Valley, MN. For 38 years, Tom was a dedicated employee with Bauer Built Tire & Service in St. Paul, MN. He enjoyed spending time on the lake, loved telling stories and jokes, cruising the neighborhood on his golf cart, and loved his dog, Cici. Most importantly, Tom loved his family and cherished the time when they were together.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Heaslip; children, Shane Scouton (Wendy), and Ryan Heaslip; grandchildren, Brooke Scouton (Cory), and Kaitlyn Scouton; great grandchildren, Lilianna and Ember Durbin; sister, Mary Stariha (Stuart); brother, Paul Heaslip; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen; sisters, Patty and Susie; son, Doug Scouton Jr.; and mother and father-in-law, Wes and Alice Lahti Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Forest Town Hall, 3625 Millersburg Blvd., Faribault.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
