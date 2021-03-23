FARIBAULT — Gerald "Jerry" Anderson, age 75, of Faribault, MN passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at The Koda Living Community in Owatonna, MN following an extended illness.
Gerald Charles was born on July 8, 1945 in San Antonio, TX to Russell L. and Pearl J. (Lee) Anderson. He was raised in Northwood, Iowa and graduated from Northwood Kensett High School with the class of 1963 and was the self-proclaimed brightest mind to graduate from Northwood High (memories may vary). Jerry graduated from Mankato State University in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. He then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, receiving the Combat Infantryman's Badge, Good Conduct Medal, and Bronze Star Medal. He was united in marriage to Mary Jo Falk on August 19, 1967 in South St. Paul, MN. Jerry was a manager for Pamida Retail Stores for 15 years and a field auditor for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for 32 years. He and Mary moved to Faribault in 1985 where he was active in many organizations. Jerry was a member of the American Legion Post 43, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1562, Vietnam Veterans of Southern MN, and the Knights of Columbus Council 889. Jerry was past Commander of the American Legion and was the longtime coordinator for Legionville. He enjoyed playing sports like golf (not half bad), softball (let's face it probably in it to BS and drink beer), and bowling (actually really very good) and cheering for his favorite sports teams (including some that he only had indirect ties to but he would find that rooting interest and cheer!). He also loved spending time with his friends, visiting his grandchildren, and being with family. He could talk to anyone and often did, he made fast friends and lasting friends. A special thanks to all his friends and family that helped him through his health struggles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Anderson of Faribault; children, David (Ratna) Anderson of Columbia, MD, Patti (Jarrad) Prasifka of West Fargo, ND, and Jennifer Anderson of Astoria, NY; three grandchildren, Govind, Siri, and Ada; four brothers, Ronald (Joyce) Anderson of Esterville, IA, Donald (Pamela) Anderson of Northwood, IA, John (Lana) Anderson of Northwood, IA, and Steve (Sharyl) Anderson of Thompson, IA; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Pearl.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault, with Bernadette Tatge, pastoral minister of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, officiating. Masks/face coverings are required for attendees. Interment with military honors will be at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date to be determined. For those unable to attend, you may watch the live-stream of the service through a link on Jerry's obituary page.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to support Legionville in memory of Jerry. Donations may be sent to American Legion Post 43, attn. Legionville, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault, MN 55021.
