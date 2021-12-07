DARIEN, IL — Barbara K. Crosby, 90, of Darien passed away on Nov. 12, 2021 at home in the presence of family. Barbara was born on Nov. 7, 1931 in Faribault, Minnesota. In 1955, Barbara married James P. Crosby in Faribault, MN. She is survived by her husband, Jim; children Paula (Jack) Muehlfelt, Brenda Crosby (Jon Cunningham), Chris Crosby; son-in-law Richard James; grandson Justin James; brother Tom Dillon, in-laws Gene (Maebelle) Crosby, Mrs. Kathleen Martin and Mrs. Carol Dillon.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marsha C. James; parents Charles and Emma (Knauss) Dillon, brother John E. Dillon, mother-in-law Mrs. Josephine Crosby and brother-in-law John Crosby.
She enjoyed watching Masterpiece Theater, dinner out with family and visiting the Chicago Art Institute.
Barbara was a selfless, loving wife and mother. She is dearly missed by her family.