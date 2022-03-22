Raechel Christine Wagner

FARIBAULT — Raechel Wagner, age 38 of Faribault, MN has joyfully entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, March 21, 2022 where she is now free to walk, talk and see for the first time ever.
Raechel Christine, the daughter of Raymond and Beverly (Caron) Wagner was born on April 4, 1983 in Minneapolis, MN. Raechel attended the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind and graduated with the class of 2004. For many years Raechel attended the Day Activity Center in Faribault. Raechel brought the gift of joy to everyone she knew. She loved music, especially the song, "Bicycle Built for Two", the feeling of sunshine and light rain on her face, opening presents, snuggling, and going to church. She also loved laughing, singing in her own way, and lots of commotion. She often added to the commotion by loudly announcing her own presence. She loved spending time with all the special people in her life. When she laughed, she lit up the room.
She is survived by her parents, Ray and Beverly Wagner of Faribault; by her siblings, Sarah Beth Stadler (Tim) of Faribault and their children, Hanah, Matthew and Rowan Stadler; Matthew Wagner (Anna) of Morristown and their children, Jobe Fritz, Anika and Gideon Wagner; by her grandmother, Delores Caron of Faribault; by her special friend and caregiver, Connie Jensen, and by aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, George Caron and by paternal grandparents, Joseph and Rita Wagner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Cory Rohlfing officiating. Interment will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday for one hour prior to services.