FARIBAULT — Fredrick "Fred" Rose, age 64 of Faribault, MN died on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at The Terrace at Cannon Falls.
Fredrick Joseph was born on March 1, 1957, in Pierre, South Dakota to Andrew and Marion (Strouth) Rose. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1976 and attended Red Wing Vo-Tech. Fred drove truck for several companies including Ed Matejcek, John Durham, and Peterson Grain. For many years he drove truck for Lawrence Truck Line. His most recent employment was with Faribault Foods.
Fred loved his family and had an amazing sense of humor, always joking with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed people and socializing with friends over coffee. Fred was very kindhearted and helped anyone he could. He always enjoyed helping his brother-in-law on the farm. He had a strong faith, never missed a Mass on television, and made many rosaries for the Missions. Most of all his greatest love was driving his semi across the country.
He is survived by his siblings, Mary Ann (Harlan) Hanson of Albert Lea, MN, Cecelia (David) Flaaen of Zumbrota, MN, and Stephen (Kathy) Rose of Maplewood, MN; 11 nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Marion; sister, Margaret Clare Rose; and brother, Jerome Rose.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
