FARIBAULT — Sandra "Sandy" M. Coronado, age 58, of Faribault, MN, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the District One Hospital in Faribault following an extended illness.
Sandra Marie, the daughter of Jose Coronado Sr. and Evangelina Salazar, was born on August 5, 1962 in Chicago, IL. Sandy was raised in Texas and attended high school in Michigan. She received an associates degree from Bakersfield Community College in Michigan. She raised her youngest sister, Laura, as her own. She moved to Faribault and met the love of her life, Joe Healey and they have been together ever since. She worked for many years at Wells Fargo and later TCF Bank as a loan processor. While she wasn't working, Sandy enjoyed singing, dancing, doing crafts, and gardening. She also enjoyed the snow, especially when it was melting. She loved her family and friends and was a second mother to her nieces and nephews.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Joe Healey; sisters, Maria Martinez, Teresa Pierce, and Laura (Mauel) Martinez; brother, Jose (Silvia) Coronado Jr.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Coronado.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, you may watch the live-stream of the funeral through a link on Sandy's obituary page.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.