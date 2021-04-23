ROCHESTER — Barbara L. Orr, age 80, of Rochester, MN passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Barbara Lee was born on June 18, 1940 in Northfield, MN to John W. and Videtta (Slater) Orr. She graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1958. Barb worked for 40 years in banking mostly in Rochester with Norwest (Wells Fargo) and U.S. Bank, retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Faribault Aerie 1460 Fraternal Order of Eagle's Auxiliary. For many years, Barb traveled to many destinations throughout the world, highlighted by a memorable African safari. She had a great passion for the outdoors and enjoyed golfing and fishing. In her younger years, you could find Barb with a pole in hand on the banks of Cannon Lake fishing for her beloved bullheads. She also was known to produce her own wine for others to enjoy. Barb was an avid sports fan, loved watching the Vikings and Twins, of which she collected many sports memorabilia.
She is survived by her siblings, Jean Kolling of Fort Myers, FL, Steven Orr (Rebecca) of Las Vegas, NV, and John C. Orr (Cari) of Faribault; nine nieces and nephews; 17 great nieces and nephews; nine great great nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Videtta; and brother-in-law, Michael Kolling.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault, with Bishop Donald DeGrood, officiating. Interment will be at the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of service through a link found on Barbara's obituary page.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the choice of the donor.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com