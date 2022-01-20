Linda Patricia Bath

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
FARIBAULT — Linda P. Bath, age 74, formerly of Faribault, MN, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.
Linda Patricia, the daughter of Joseph and Madelyn (Grant) Conroy, was born on November 30, 1947 in River Falls, WI. Linda grew up in Maiden Rock, WI. She graduated from Ellsworth High School with the Class of 1965. Following graduation, she attended Red Wing Technical College and received a degree in nursing. She was married to Calvin Peters in 1966 and they had 4 children. They later separated and Linda met James "Jim" Pommeranz in 1985 and they later married. Linda worked as a nurse for various nursing homes and a VA hospital in Arizona. Linda and Jim moved around the country and spent time in many different places. While she wasn't working, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, going on long car rides, drinking coffee, and pampering her loving dog, Georgie.
Linda is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Joseph (Sally) Peters, Patricia Peters (Garrett Froehle), Angela (Dallas) Francis, and Chad (Annette) Peters; grandchildren, Emily (Roger) Dugan, Sarah (Spencer) Guy, Brandon Peters, Allison (Alex) Wolff, Nolan Warwick, Hailey Peters, and Jacob Peters; siblings, Tom (Sharon) Conroy, Karen Peters, Kathy Conroy, Scott Conroy, and Julie Conroy; sisters-in-law, Lori Farnsworth and Mary Conroy; brother-in-law, Greg Gernentz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Jamie Peters; brothers, Eugene "Butch" Farnsworth, Michael Conroy, and Richard Conroy; and sisters, Peggy Conroy and Sue Gernentz.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday January 25, 2022 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, Faribault. Linda's family requests that those attending please wear a mask. Interment will take place at the Warsaw Cemetery in Warsaw, MN at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the State Bank of Faribault Giving Tree in memory of Linda.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory.