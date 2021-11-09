Donald James Larsen

MAPLEWOOD, MN — Age 76, passed away at home in Maplewood on Nov. 8 following a 20-year battle with Parkinson's.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Lana J. (Kispert), daughters Tanya (Curtis) Hamilton and Cara (Jason) Alferness; grandchildren Nathan and Madilyn; sister Laurel (Kenneth) Koosmann; and brother-in-law Lowell (Doris) Kispert.
Services will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1390 E. Larpenteur Ave., St. Paul on Nov. 12 at 11:00 am with visitation from 10:00-11:00 am and fellowship following service.
Interment at 2:30 pm, Methodist Memorial Knoll, Nerstrand (Holden Township, Goodhue Co.). Face coverings are required, please. Online streaming of service: http://bit.ly/ORLCMNyoutube
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or Saint Olaf College.