Robert C Bob Larson

FARIBAULT — Robert "Bob" C. Larson, age 89 of Faribault, died on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be held on Monday November 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, Faribault with the Reverend Gordon Elliott, officiating. Interment and military rites will be provided by the Rice County Central Veteran's Association, Faribault at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and at the church for one hour prior to the services on Monday.
Family and friends are requested to wear a mask.
Born February 27,1932 to Lillian (Goergen) and Carl W. Larson in Minneapolis. The family moved to Faribault in 1938. Bob married Shirley Rothenburger in 1954, together they had six children, Richard, Debra, Sharon (stillborn), Glen, Gayle, and Susan. He attended both Central and Washington grade schools and Faribault High School, graduating with the class of 1950. Bob was a member of Boy Scout Troop 301, sponsored by the Episcopal Church. He earned all the ranks through Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. He and eleven classmates started the first Explorer Scout Post in Faribault. A high school teacher named Beming was their post advisor.
Bob joined the National Guard in 1949. For a short time after graduating, he worked for the construction firm of Dahl & Weatherson, before joining the United States Marine Corp. After basic training, he shipped overseas to Korea in March of 1951. He was promoted to Sargent and when he returned to the States, he was assigned to Recruiting Duty out of New Orleans and was honorably discharged in 1953.
After his military service, Bob went to work for his dad at the Larson Tire Service on 14th street and 2nd Avenue. Fran Davies bought the business later and Bob stayed on until starting at Northern States Power (NSP) in 1957. At NSP he worked in the Accounting and Gas Departments. He was selected as Employee of the year in 1971, and he retired in 1988.
He was a founding member of the "Drag-Ons" Hot Rod Club in the 1960's and took part in many activities with the club. He was a member of the Faribault Masonic Lodge #9 (served as Master of the Lodge in 1966). He also was a member of Tyrian Chapter #6, Commandry #8, and Eastern Star #82 (he served as Patron with Shirley). Faribault Jaycee's and was also a Cub Scout leader and scout troop leader. He was a member of River Bend Nature Center and the Faribault Senior Center. He served on the Board of Directors for the Faribault Junior Achievement and the City Planning Commission. He was elected Mayor of Faribault (1973 to 1979) and was chairman of Region 10 Development Commission. Bob was former member of the VFW and the Faribault Moose Lodge. He was over a 50- year member of the Eagles #1460, serving as Secretary for 16 years.
Bob was very proud of his family and many times was busy helping them build or remodel their homes. They, in turn, helped build houses he designed. He built hundreds of stools and benches, most of which he gave away after Shirley put the finishing touches on them.
Robert was preceded in death by his: parents, sister, Shirley Ann lllsley, daughter Sharon Larson, and son Richard Larson.
He is survived by: Shirley, his wife of 67 years; grandson Jason, Carter and Jordan Larson; grandson Erik, Sara, and Bennet Larson; daughter, Debra, Ken, and Kyle Christy, Kassandra, Sean, and Elizabeth Betterman; son, Glen and Catherine, Derek, Faith, Theo and Rogan, and Katlynn Larson; daughter, Gayle and Rick, Michele Janes, Maya, and Nawid Farhadi, Jennifer, Matt, and Sawyer Herold, Lauren and Trevor Bernhardt; daughter, Susan and John Hortop, Allison, Phil, Cash, and Sadie Mae Freiborg, and Logan Hortop. His brother, Gary and Barb Larson, niece, Kathy and Bob McDonald and family, and nephew, Kevin and Kathy lllsley.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Cameron for her nine years of care. All the staff at the Virginia Piper Cancer Center, especially Connie, Kim, Megan, Tashia, Dr. Shah, Amy Selly and staff for the care they have provided over the past 9 years. The Home Instead caregivers and the Allina Hospice Nurses (Dory and team).
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.