FARIBAULT — James W. "Jim" Pagel, age 80 of Faribault, MN passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
