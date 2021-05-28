KENYON — Audrey Jean Sunde was born on Sept. 29, 1929 in Kenyon, MN to John and Alma(Swee) Broin. In 1948 she married Melroy "Bud" Sunde and they were blessed with three children. Larry(Joyce) Sunde, Connie Sunde and Gary(Julie) Sunde, who gave them 16 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Audrey enjoyed the casino, bingo, puzzles, crosswords, watching the Vikings, playing cards and spending time with her family.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents & brothers. Audrey died May 25, 2021. Services will be at a later date.