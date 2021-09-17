Joan Marie Jandro

FARIBAULT — Joan M. Jandro, age 67, of Faribault, MN passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna, MN.
Joan Marie, the daughter of Earl and Cecelia (Carpenter) Dulac, was born on March 23, 1954 in Faribault, MN. Joan graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1972. She worked as a cook at the Nerstrand Elementary School. She was united in marriage Doug Jandro on May 11, 1985 at St. Patrick's Church in Shieldsville, MN. While Joan wasn't working, she enjoyed baking, cooking for her family and friends, spending time with her granddaughters, going for golf cart rides and cruising around the countryside and lakes with family and friends.
Joan is survived by her sons, Luke (Diana) Jandro and Andy Jandro; granddaughters, Alexis, Lidia, and Cecelia; sisters, Deb Gillen and Mary Stanek; brothers, Tom Dulac, Rich Dulac, Jim Dulac, and Donald (Jane) Dulac; mother-in-law, Betty Jandro; best friends Michelle (Curt) Becher and Joyce Lake; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Doug Jandro; parents, Earl and Cecelia Dulac; boyfriend of 10 years, Dave Schwartz; brother, Dave Dulac; father-in-law, Cyril Jandro; and brother-in-law, Richard Stanek.
Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home with Father Henry Doyle officiating. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Joan's obituary page.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.
To honor Joan's request, the family will have a Celebration of Life at the Jandro Farm at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.