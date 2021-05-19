FARIBAULT — Dale R. Meirick, age 87, of Faribault, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his home.
Funeral Services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on May 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. with interment at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault and military rites provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault for one half hour prior to the service on May 27, 2021.
Survived by friends and caring staff at Our Circle of Friends and other relatives.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.