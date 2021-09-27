MORRISTOWN — Larry G. Ahlman, age 77, of Morristown, died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester peacefully surrounded by his family.
Larry, the son of Betty and Martin J (Cap) Ahlman was born on December 25, 1943, in Morristown. He graduated from Morristown High School in 1961 and served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Intrepid before returning home and marrying Irma Schmidtke on July 22, 1966.
Larry was born & raised in a gunshop. He built his first gunstock at age 10 and first complete rifle at age 16. Except for his service in the military, he has spent the last 50+ years in the firearms business as President of Ahlman's Gunshop. He has repaired and serviced many thousands of firearms while building his business from a one-man gunshop to a 46 employee firearm repair center and retail store with his wife Irma by his side. Larry has spent a lifetime working with guns, promoting shooting and participating in shooting sports. He is founder of "Shooters Roundup" - an annual event that introduces people to the shooting sports. With attendance in the thousands, it has become the largest shooting show in Minnesota.
A published author, he's written numerous books and published dozens of articles in gun & conservation magazines. He served on the boards of NSSF and NAFR as well as on the boards of several firearm companies.
Larry was an avid deer hunter and never missed a deer season in his beloved hunting grounds near the family cabin in Ely, MN where his grandfather and father hunted. He enjoyed regular trips with his family to his cabin, loved all trees and the wilderness, riding his ATV with his dog Louie, polka music and he has traveled extensively.
He will be remembered for his strong business acumen, his creativity & vision for the gunshop as well as his sense of humor.
Larry is survived by three children, Rachael (and John) Howe of Rochester; Mike (and Paula) Ahlman of Morristown and Ben (and April) Ahlman of Morristown; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Frank (and Joyce) Ahlman of Faribault and Marty Ahlman of Morristown; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Irma, son, Brian and sister, Bettylou Ahlman.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Lucky Lady Hall, Ahlman's Gun Shop, 9525 230th Street West, Morristown, MN 55052 with the Reverend Elden Eklund pastor of Peace United Methodist Church, Morristown officiating. Interment and military rites provided by the American Legion, Post #149, Morristown will be held at Concordia Cemetery, North Morristown.
Visitation will be held at the Lucky Lady Hall from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
The family requests that any memorials be made to Larry's church, Peace United Methodist Church in Morristown, MN.
