Thomas F. Simon

LONSDALE — Simon, Thomas F., age 75 of Lonsdale, passed away Friday, February 11th, 2022 at Reflections of Three Links Care Center in Northfield. Tom was born on November 8th, 1946 in Northfield, Minnesota to Raymond & Ann Skluzacek Simon. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janet; children, Bruce (Ann) Simon, Brian (Stacey) Simon, Shawn (Doug) Tramp, Tim (Ashley) Simon, Shelly Simon; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ray (Marlene) Simon, Mike (Sandie) Simon, Dick (Roxanne) Simon, Mary (Darl) Rah, Tony (Mary) Simon, Joe (Sandy) Simon; sister-in-law, Marcia Simon. Also, by many loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, and brother, Steve Simon. Mass of a Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 18th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 116 Alabama St SE, Lonsdale with Fr. Nick VanDenBroeke as celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 17th at White Funeral home, 201 5th Avenue NW, Lonsdale and one hour prior to Mass at the funeral home. Luncheon to follow interment at the Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Avenue NW, Lonsdale. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
