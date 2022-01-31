Willis Edward Yule

FARIBAULT — Willis E. Yule, age 90, of Faribault, MN, left this world to be with Jesus and his beloved wife, Marie, on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Owatonna Hospital.
Willis Edward, the son of Roger and Gladys (Warmington) Yule was born on January 27, 1932, in Faribault. He attended Faribault High School and served in the U.S. Navy as a machinist on the USS Fremont during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He returned to Faribault and met the love of his life, Marie Mechura, at a dance at Jewett's Point. They were united in marriage on October 19, 1957, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Northfield, MN, and remained so for nearly 64 years.
Willis worked at Nutting Truck and Caster Co. for 20 years. He started as a metal fabricator and eventually became a foreman. When Nutting's closed, Willis joined Marie at the Faribault Woolen Mill and worked in the carding department for 15 years.
Willis was an American Patriot who had great love for his country. He savored life and lived with a relentless energy. He was exuberant with a positive and generous spirit. He had a great sense of humor and was quick witted with one-liners, often followed by his trademark chuckle.
Willis had a passion for his motorcycles. Fact checkers have verified that his Indian motorcycle won over Marie's heart. He also loved his Harley and Honda Gold Wing and enjoyed many riding trips with Marie.
Willis always had a long list of projects. Handy, mechanical, and creative, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. Willis had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed making signs and picture frames, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and building model military ships.
You could also see the work of his hands in beautiful flower and bountiful vegetable gardens. Favorite blooms included roses, lilies, hollyhocks, zinnias, sunflowers, and gladiolus while tomatoes were shared in abundance. If you were lucky, you received a copy of his annual "limited edition" photo calendar.
Indoors, Willis's hands were often busy with a paintbrush or pencil. He shared his compassionate, grateful, and loving heart through his paintings and poems. He also enjoyed watching and cheering on the Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, and Wild.
Willis cherished every minute with family members, especially at Christmastime. He found great joy in giving to others, expecting nothing in return. He will be missed intensely.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at the First English Lutheran Church in Faribault with Rev. Mark Johnson officiating. Interment will be held at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Willis's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday for one hour prior to services.
The family prefers memorials be directed to First English Lutheran Church or to the Faribault Police Department in memory of Willis.
He is survived by his children, Marvin (Katy) Yule of Faribault, JoAnn (Jeff) Ernste of Savage, MN, and Connie (Jim) Fritz of Faribault; by nine grandchildren, Aaron, Alyssa, and Jesse Yule, Paige, Peyton (Jhony) Blanco, and Bret Ernste, and Jake, Devon and Madison Fritz and fiancé Charlie Teppen; by his siblings, Franklin (Donna) Yule of Hastings, MN, Dennis (Chris) Yule of Greenlane, PA, Priscilla Bloomer of New Brighton, MN, and Phyllis Chalmers (Sandy), of La Mesa, CA, and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Gladys, wife, Marie, sister, Patty Batzel, and by two brothers, Tyrone and Stanley Yule.
