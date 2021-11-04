Deborah Kay Debbie DeMars

FARIBAULT — Deborah Kay DeMars, age 68, of Faribault, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, at her home.
Memorial services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Morristown on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. The Revered Travis J. Loeslie will officiate.
Memorial visitation will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Deborah Kay, the daughter of Lawrence and Lorraine (Schwichtenberg) Schwartz was born September 23, 1953, in Faribault. On May 26, 1973, Deb was united in marriage to Ernest James DeMars, Jr. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Morristown. Deb held various jobs including the Lavender Inn for six years, Schwartz Hardware for her parents until the early 1980's, Northland Plastics until they relocated out of state and Faribault Farm & Home/Faribault Fleet supply until her retirement in 2019.
Survivors include her husband, Ernest; siblings, Julie (and Jeff) Bauer of Faribault, Allan Schwartz of Morristown, Christina (and Carl) Moran of Texas, Shirley (and Norm) Rost of Faribault, Raymond (and Ruth) Schwartz of New York, Louis Burch of Faribault, Carol (and Marv) Durst of Warsaw, Darrith (and Dave) Stidham of Arizona, Gerald (and Pat) Lowell of Indiana, Dennis Lowell of Florida, Raymond Lowell of Florida; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Lawrence Schwartz, Jr.
