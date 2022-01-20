...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
FARIBAULT, MN — Michael D. Maertens, age 75, of Faribault, MN, and formerly of Edina, MN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughters, Laurie LaLiberte and Shari Kowalke (Chuck), both of Maple Grove, MN; 5 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson.
Mike was born on October 18, 1946, in Marshall, MN, to Hero and Marie (Savoie) Maertens. He graduated from Canby High School and later was married to Carolyn Bicek in Minneapolis, MN. Mike was the original owner and operator of Treats of Lonsdale for 15 years and also was a motor coach driver for Northfield Lines. Prior to that he was the Operations Control Manager for MGS in Maple Grove.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Brazil/Dudley social hall at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road, Faribault.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Lonsdale Volunteer Fire Department.