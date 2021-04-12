FARIBAULT — Marlene J. Evans, age 84, of Faribault, MN, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Mill City Senior Living in Faribault.
Marlene Janice Evans was born on January 14, 1937 in Owatonna, MN to Morris and Sylvia (Jacobson) Ashleson. She graduated from Kenyon High School in 1955. Marlene married Neill Bennett on October 8th, 1955 and had 4 children. She remarried to Edward "Patrick" Evans on June 7, 1976, and had 1 child, before he preceded her in death on February 18, 1978. Marlene worked as a waitress before working nearly 20 years at the Faribault Regional Center in patient care, retiring in February 1996. She was a lover of fine foods and enjoyed going to restaurants to share good food with others. She loved to shop and could spend hours in a store, only to buy a couple things. She liked games, television and puzzles. Particularly crossword puzzles and video games. She had a flair for style and an artistic mind, which took form in the arts, with drawing, sketching, calligraphy, crochet and macramé. She was a lover of all animals, with her kindred spirit aligning closely with cats for their affection, independence and majesty.
She is survived by her children, Kirk Bennett, Elizabeth Steinkamp, Neill Bennett (Jr.), Stephen Bennett, and Ben Evans (Amber). Her step children, Timothy Evans (Diane), Peggy Gann (Hunter), Joseph Evans (Carla), Amy Nevis, Katy Mossberg. Three grandchildren, Derek Bennett (Aliza), David Steinkamp (Cole), and Samantha Steinkamp (Adam). Five great grandchildren. Brother, Jerry Ashleson; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Sylvia; her husbands, Neill and Pat; mother-in-law, Vadna Evans and step children Michael Evans and Patricia Marx.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Bernadette Tatge, pastoral minister of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the service through a link found on Marlene's obituary page.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
