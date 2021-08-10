MORRISTOWN — Richard V. Anderson, age 64, of Morristown, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 9, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Anderson; special family friend, Vicki Locklier; siblings, Peter (Julie) Anderson, Robert Anderson, Michael Anderson, Mary (James) Okins, his twin, Thomas Anderson, and Kathleen (Kenneth) Sell; siblings-in-law, Dian King, Peggy Karsten, Karen (Archie) Kasparek, Rhonda Rhoades, Nancy (Jim) Goshey, Sara (Keith) Hopke, Alan (Linda) Rhoades, Larry Rhoades, David (Leslie) Rhoades, and Darin (Susan) Rhoades; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault. A time for sharing will be held on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
