FARIBAULT — Rebecca "Becky" Fahleen, 57, passed away Sunday morning, August 15, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Rebecca Ann Fahleen was born on November 6, 1963, in Minneapolis, and grew up there. She had various jobs after high school and eventually started as a personal care attendant at Superior Home Health, which she was most proud of.
Becky had three children and raised them in Farmington. She was always loving, caring, and willing to look after others before herself. Camping was a favorite hobby, and Becky and Brian spent time at Round Bay Resort in Nevis, Brian's parent's farm in Park Rapids, Shieldsville, and Bluff Valley. Her husband and kids enjoyed her cooking, even if the tuna salad was missing tuna... Becky liked teddy bears and loved her cats and dogs dearly. Above all, she wanted her family and friends to be happy. Becky was wonderful woman who will be deeply missed.
Becky is survived by her husband, Brian Jay; children, Amy (Junior) Hamer of Apple Valley, Aleecia (Richard) Sirek of Northfield, and Travis Gallagher of Inver Grove Heights; grandchildren, Dallas Gallagher, Lealan Gallagher, Chayse Gallagher, Dominic Gallagher, Damian Gallagher, Joseph Edwards, Avion Hamer, Kaylee Hamer, Montrae Hamer, Jayvon Hamer, Kaeveon Hamer, Dylan Sirek, Jack Sirek, Zander Sirek, and Ryker Sirek; and siblings, Roxanne Frank of Florida and Sherry Catoe of Farmington. She was preceded in death by her mom, Michelle Roloff; and sisters, Rhonda Fahleen and Angela Speldrich.
A visitation will be held for Becky from 4-7 PM on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division Street South, Northfield. A sharing of memories will start at 6 PM, during the visitation.