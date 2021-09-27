FARIBAULT — On Saturday, September 25th, after an 8-day battle with COVID, David Jacob Korbel (the cornerstone of our Korbel Family) gently and peacefully took his final breath here on earth as God called him to heaven to do even greater things.
Dave was born on September 8, 1947, in New Prague, MN. He was raised on a farm in Le Sueur County, attending grade school at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery and graduating from Montgomery High School in 1965.
Dave left his mark on this earthly world in so many ways. He was a proud army veteran of the Vietnam War serving there with "B" Company, 1/52 Infantry, 198th Infantry Brigade. He rose to the rank of Sergeant and earned both a Bronze Star and Purple Heart as he fought bravely for our country. He returned from the war on October 9th, 1968, and just one month later, on November 9th, 1968, married the love of his life, Susan Dalby from Lonsdale, MN.
He and Sue ultimately made Faribault, MN their permanent home where they raised 4 sons (Dom, Mark, Paul, and Dan "Boon"). He was the Manager of Evergreen Estates Mobile Home Community for 35 years retiring from that role in 2017. Dave loved the Faribault community and gave back in numerous ways. One of his proudest accomplishments was he had the privilege and honor of serving on the Faribault School Board for 25 years. He always spoke with great pride about positively impacting the lives of Faribault's youth through that role. Countless people in the community also had the chance to work closely with Dave while he managed the Eagle's kitchen in Faribault as well. Whether it was a pancake breakfast raising money for a local activity or sports team, a Friday night fish fry during Lent, or preparing the meal for a wedding reception, Dave was there and on top of it to be sure it went perfectly for you. He always claimed to have a secret recipe for everything and that's why everyone kept coming back to have him handle their events. We all know it was because of him and absolutely no other reason.
Dave loved to fish and had his own special spots where he could sit all day casting in search of a walleye to bring home to fry up for supper. Another great love of his was watching his boys and then his grandkids compete and perform in the numerous sports and activities they were involved in over the years. He was and always will be our biggest fan.
What we believe Dave will however be remembered most for was how he made everyone he interacted with feel. If you met Dave, you loved him. He always had a way of making everyone around him smile. His quick wit would catch you off guard and have you laughing uncontrollably. His genuine concern about you when he talked with you would leave you feeling like he cared as much about you as anyone else he ever met. That was Dave. Everyone around him was always more important to him than himself. He will always be the most humble and caring person we will ever know.
Dave is survived by his wife Sue (of nearly 53 years); his four sons Dom (and Sarah) of Owatonna, Mark (and Jenn) of Faribault, Paul (and Lisa) of Owatonna, and Dan "Boon" (and Tiann) of Faribault; his 9 grandchildren; Griffin, Greta, Alex, Ava, Alivia, Owen, Easton, Tavia and Dalton; his siblings Betty (and Dave) Bruzek, Gary (and Sue Lawson) Korbel and Jim (and Becky) Korbel; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents Jacob and Blanche Korbel; and his inlaws Leonard and Dorthy Dalby.
The family is planning a celebration of life in Dave's honor that will be announced at a later time.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.