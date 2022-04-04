FARIBAULT — Raymond C. Sporre, age 97, of Faribault, died on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home.
Funeral Services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Raymond C., eldest son of Walter and Sylvia (Isaacson) Sporre was born at 3:00 a.m. on December 1, 1924, in Sebeka. He attended Faribault High School and graduated 1942. He enlisted in the US Army Air Corp on December 1, 1924 and was discharged on February 6, 1946. Raymond married Olivene D. Achilles on October 9, 1954, she preceded him in death on July 6, 2000. He worked for NSP for over forty years and retired in 1987 as Electrical Construction Supervisor. Ray was active in the Masonic Lodge and Past Grand Commander for state of Minnesota in 1987.
He is survived by his children, Julie and Ronald (Twyla) Sporre all of Faribault; grandchildren, David (Tiffany), Steven (Brooke) and Michael; great grandchildren, Benjmein and Brayden; siblings, Bernard Sporre of Lake Havasu, AZ and Myrlene Hayes of Carpentersville, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Olivene; sisters, Thaline Paschke and Delores Linse.