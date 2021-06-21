LONSDALE — Glenn L. J. Bendickson, age 94, of Lonsdale, died peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his daughter's home.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Paul Rieger officiating. Private family interment will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Emmons.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. and also at the church for one hour prior to the services on Friday.
Glenn the son of Hans and Serena (Thompson) Bendickson was born on January 20, 1927, in Worth County, Iowa. He married Margaret Arlene Roisen on June 8, 1947. Together with his wife they owned and operated Bendickson Printing, Lonsdale for 47 years. Glenn enjoyed archery, target shooting, airplanes and caring for his property.
He is survived by his children, Kathleen Kahler of Vinton, IA, Susan Bendickson of Minneapolis, Anita Bendickson (and Joel Ertl) of St. Paul, Edward (and Karen) Bendickson of Surprise, AZ, Gary (and Nancy) Bendickson of Clear Lake, and John (and Michelle) Bendickson of Vinton, IA; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret; five siblings, Endre, Harlan Elthon and Lila Bendickson and Irene Sorbo.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.